Joyce (Ladson) Knutson

Joyce Marie (Ladson) Knutson was born May 31, 1929, to Glenn and Amelia Ladson at the farm homestead in Bucyrus, N.D., where she was baptized at the church.
Joyce was the oldest of 12 children: Lorraine, Norman, Zola, Rodger, Betty, Lloyd, Caroline, Gene, John, Melvin, and Jerry. Joyce is survived by her brother, John (Janet) of Spearfish.
Joyce met “Bud” Arol Knutson at a dance and later married on June 12, 1948, in Miles City, Mont. They had six children: Redgee, Ava, Faye, Lance (deceased), Bonnie, and Monty; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Their marriage lasted almost 70 years until Bud’s passing in 2018. Joyce and Bud did not have an easy life but, there was always love and laughter.
Once the kids were raised and gone, they really started to enjoy their lives, traveling and sightseeing in their van going from state to state buying, selling, and traveling. They had an antique jewelry business and made money at local swap meets and fairs. Later, Mom had an antique store in Kent, Wash. They still traveled though — always wanting to take a new road they had never been on before. After selling her business, which she loved, (maybe because she loved to socialize with people) they moved back to their roots, South Dakota, first, then up to Reeder, N.D., where they lived for 14 years. They loved seeing and talking to people they had grown up with. They then moved to Spearfish in 2013, for the remainder of their lives. Joyce loved Bud, their children and grandchildren. She loved God, baking bread and cakes, puzzles, talking to people, birds, singing, country music, and of course slot machines. She would always sit by the window wherever she was and look out. She always waved to people as they drove by. There was always an American flag hanging and she always loved plants.
She had many jobs besides wife and mother. They tended to be social type jobs, physical therapist, waitress, salesperson, to name a few. She was the glue that held the family together, but she could be very loving and very stern and tough if she needed to be. She will surely be missed here on earth by all of us, but open arms are surely waiting for her up there.
Joyce and Bud “Together Again” by Buck Owens was one of their favorite songs. Rest in peace Mom/Joyce. We love you!
Joyce (Ladson) Knutson, 90, of Spearfish, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Services will be held at a later date.
