Joyce Burke-Simmons, 81, of Belle Fourche, April 12, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Joyce’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com. Also located there is an online guestbook and a video tribute to view.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Pat (Ronna) Burke of Newell, Joe (Jane) Burke of Newell, Ed (Michelle) Burke of Brookings; daughters, Julie (Bernie) Goethals of Belle Fourche, Angie (Burt) Darrt of Wall; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Pete (Jo) Bauer of Newcastle Wyo.; sister, Margaret Mutchler of Sturgis.
