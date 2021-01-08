In loving memory of Joyce Ann (Titus) Johnson, age 80, who passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1940, in Deadwood. She was a resident of Casper, Wyo., but moved to Apple Valley, Calif., prior to her passing.
Joyce lost her husband of 63 years, Andrew Johnson, in October, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Kristi Eggers (Matt) of Gillette, Wyo., Jodi Rohrer of Tucson, Arizona and Teri Sweeney (Zane) of Apple Valley, Calif.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Joyce graduated from Lead, in 1958. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years. Joyce returned to work when her daughters all got in school. She worked at the Big Horn County Treasurer’s Office in Basin, Wyo. After moving back to Lead, in 1977, she enrolled at Black Hills State and graduated with a bachelors degree in education in 1982. Andy and Joyce moved to Casper, Wyo., where she taught for many years.
Joyce was involved with PEO and the Red Hat Society.
Joyce’s passions were playing any and all card games. However, bridge and cribbage were her favorites. She also loved spending her time and money in any Casino that she could find. She was simply the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services for Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Johnson will be at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in the beautiful Black Hills.
