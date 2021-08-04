Joyce A. Hughes, 78, of Belle Fourche, died Aug. 2, 2021 at her home.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Stanley of Belle Fourche, Mark (Letha) of Custer; daughters, Linda (Rick) Wright of Belle Fourche, Debbie Kurrasch of Rapid City; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
