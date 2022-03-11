Joseph Stone

Joseph ‘Joe’ William Stone, 20, of Moorcroft, WY; passed away February 22, 2022.
Joe was born February 8, 2002, in Rapid City, SD, to Scott and April (Robertson) Stone. He graduated from Edgemont High School in 2020. Joseph’s passions in life were many but he particularly enjoyed being outdoors, climbing trees, hunting sheds or hiking. There wasn’t a music genre he didn’t appreciate or like, he was a fan of any and all music. He thoroughly loved his job, working construction for his cousin, Jesse Horstmann at Legacy Custom Homes and Design. Joseph enjoyed taking photographs. He had a talent for making people smile and he could make everything fun. Joseph had the biggest heart of any person and he always went out of his way to help others. He cared about everybody.
Joe is survived by his mother, April (Rob) Stanton of Hot Springs, SD; father, Scott (Jonni) Stone of Moorcroft, WY; sister, Stacey (Jason) Stone of Moorcroft, WY; brothers, Lane Stone of Hot Springs, SD; Kevin Stone of Moorcroft, WY; Bradley Stone of Moorcroft, WY; Aaron (Breanna) Stone of Rozet, WY; step siblings, Gabe; Joslyn; Madysen; Alexis; Robert; Koressa; Bryson; grandfathers, Howard Robertson; William Collins; uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Edgemont School Armory in Edgemont, SD.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com
