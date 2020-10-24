Joseph Robert Mack died peacefully October 21, 2020 surrounded by family, at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center in Spearfish, SD, where he has resided since September 2018.
Joe was born to Sebastian and Helen (Dies) Mack in Lampman, Saskatchewan Canada on Feb. 9, 1927. Early on Joe farmed with his father and two brothers and also worked in the bush country at Longlac, Ontario. He then left the farm to truck in the oil fields in the Steelman and Midale areas.
Joe married Marcia Marie Marcotte in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Torquay, Saskatchewan on July 3, 1957. While in Canada, they started their family where four of their twelve children were born. Joe worked as a mechanic at McCleary Motor’s and was employed by Husky Oil in the gas and oil retail business. The couple moved to Deadwood, South Dakota in 1964. Upon arrival, they purchased the Mobile Service Station and a small motel on lower Main Street (where First Gold is now). They built the first car wash in Deadwood in 1965, and soon after, they built the first car wash in Lead. They bought the El Rancho Motel (currently Cedar Wood Inn) in 1968. They started their venture into buying rental real estate throughout Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish in the 1970s and 1980s and a few commercial properties over the years. Joe painted cars for people to supplement the needs of their big family in his earlier years.
Joe had a passion for restoring classic cars, guns, hunting, and flying airplanes. Upon retirement, Joe and Marcia retired to Spearfish in the early 1990s. Joe and Marcia enjoyed their retirement with many road trips in their classic cars, on their motorcycle, and spending time with family. Joe loved listening to country music on trips and at home. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish and Knights of Columbus. His faith and prayer were always a very important part of his life. Many of his talents and interests have rubbed off on his children.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marcia; their 12 children and spouses: Clarke and Roberta, Reginald, Helene and Steven (Eddy), Laure and Phillip (Christian), Loray and David (Bauer), Gordon and Audrey, Rita (Fisher), Eugene and Jeneen, Valerie and David (Berglund), Allan and Crystal, Dale and Courtney and Collene and Rick (Wisser); 38 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Laurence (Eleanor) Mack; sister, Monica Mack; sister-in-law, Reta Mack; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Marcotte side; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Louis and Justina Marcotte; daughter-in-law, Julie Mack; two grandchildren Madeline Mack and Zander Wisser; three brothers, Ralph, Valentine and Pius; three sisters, Margaret Wock, Lena Mack and Katie Wock; and brothers-in-law, Ole Wock, Edward Mack, Peter Wock, Lloyd Mack and Allan Marcotte.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.