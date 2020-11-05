Joseph Merrill Schenk, 95, saddled up for his final ride home to meet Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Nov. 2, 2020, in Spearfish after a short battle with coronavirus.
Joe was born in Spearfish, on April 7, 1925, to Joseph Keepers Schenk and Orpha Merrill Schenk. He grew up and worked on the family ranch 10 miles west of Spearfish where he attended the Crow Creek school 1st through 8th grades and then graduated from Spearfish High School in 1943. He worked a few years for Homestake Sawmill in Spearfish and then spent the rest of his life working on the family ranch where he loved his horses, dogs, and cattle. He met his wife, Doris Jean Daniels roller skating at the Spearfish Park Pavilion. They were married June 12, 1951 in Spearfish SD.
Joe was a member of the United Methodist Church, SD Stockgrowers, and SD Farm Bureau. He was a charter member of the Spearfish Saddle Club and the Black Hills Buckles & Bows Square Dance Club. He was also a 4H leader. Joe spent his summer weekends with his family participating in rodeos, play-days, and horse shows. He also enjoyed square dancing.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Schenk, his son: Dan Schenk (Renee), and daughters: Donna Sachau (Randy) and Ann Brownell (Delmar); grandchildren: Aaron Sachau (Lorinne), Travis Schenk (Jody), David Sachau (Amy), Tanya Oetken (Nick), Loni Geffre, Crystal Muecke (Brian), Levi Brownell (Michelle), Rebecca Domowski (Zeke); great grandchildren: Karlee, Kaycee, Kinzee, and Chase Schenk; Avery, Tance and Devon Geffre; Haley, Hannah, Claire, and Molly Sachau; Kiahna and Aiden Oetken; Heath and Addison Brownell; Hollyn Domowski; Katelyn Muecke.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Orpha Schenk; his brother, Oliver; his sisters: Edna Bechtel (Beck), Helen Bell (Tom), Jean Nelson (Lind) and Olive Pawlowski (Melvin).
A country funeral will be held outside at Spearfish Rosehill Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
