Joseph “Joe” Dvorak, 95, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. He was born to Joseph J. Dvorak and Kristine (Jessen) Dvorak in Redfield, S.D., the oldest of six children. Joe married Jean Backer on June 11, 1950.
Joe and Jean farmed in the Redfield area until 1978, when they moved to Huron for a short time before moving to Spearfish, in 1981. While there, he worked as a carpenter for a short time before retiring. Joe served on the United Methodist Church board for many years and was an active member of the Spearfish Senior Center where he served as Treasurer for over 10 years and was an avid bridge and pinochle player.
Joe enjoyed his children as they grew up and helped them with 4-H projects. He also liked going on picnics, swimming, boating, water skiing, fishing, hunting and bowling. Travel highlights included an eight-month tour of the fall colors from Maine to Florida; England to visit a foreign exchange student that they hosted; and Israel for a grandson’s Bar Mitzvah on top of Masada.
He is survived by his daughter, Diana Dvorak Hochstetter (Bill), Winter Springs, Fla.; and sons, David Dvorak (Beatrice); Sioux Falls, and Daniel Dvorak (Rita) Waite Park, Minn.; grandchildren Adam Hochstetter (Shannon), Ben Hochstetter (Audrey), Kellee Dvorak Blumer (Nicholas), Jacque Dvorak Economo (Nick), Matthew Dvorak (Amber), Ryan Dvorak (Mara); great-grandchildren Avery Hochstetter, Addison Hochstetter, Austin Blumer, Olivia and Owen Economo, Darryan (Andrews) and Gavin Dvorak, and Ganon Dvorak; one sister, Donna Kissner; brothers, Robert (June), Wilbur, Ronald and sister-in-law Darlene Dvorak (Arthur Dvorak, deceased).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jean; brother Arthur Dvorak; brother-in-law Robert Kissner; sister-in-law Vickie Dvorak, and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Dvorak and Elly Dvorak.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. His request was to be cremated. His internment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, along with a graveside service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizen Center, 1306 N 10th St. Spearfish, 57783.www.heritagesfsd.com.
