Joseph G. Henry, 64, of Spearfish, South Dakota, formerly of West Monroe, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 12, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Immaculate Conception in Rapid City. Burial will follow at St Aloysius Cemetery in Sturgis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception, 522 Columbus Street Rapid City, SD 57701.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.