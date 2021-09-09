Joseph Frampton, 94 of Spearfish, died on Aug. 27, 2021.
Joseph was born on March 6, 1927, in Newark, N.J. He attended school at Lincoln Park, N.J., where he and his wife, Gloria Paris (who passed away on Aug. 15, 2015) attended for 12 years.
Joe lost part of a hand from an exploding bullet which prevented him from going to war in the 40s, so he joined the Maritime Service which was the closet thing to helping the war effort. Traveling through ports of Europe and the Far East on five or six different ships. Later received an honorable discharge from the US Coast Guard.
He returned home to study at Fairleigh Dickinson University getting a bachelor’s degree in industrial management but had not completed his master’s degree.
He married Gloria Paris on Nov. 18, 1961, and to this union three children Karen, Mark and Debra. In turn they provided seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Joe’s hobbies included craftmanship, youth leadership with the Christian Service Brigade, 18 years as a Scout master and volunteering math tutoring at various middle and high schools in New Jersey, Colorado and South Dakota.
Graveside services for Joe and Gloria will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
