Jon Jay Rosander, 72, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, from complications that followed a stroke, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D. He was born on Oct. 17, 1948. Jon grew up in Western South Dakota. He graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1967.
After high school he: attended Welding School at the Votech in Sturgis, and he received Welder’s certification.Worked in the oil fields in Wyoming. Then he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Amax and Peabody Coal companies in Wyoming and Wharf Gold Mine in Lead. He retired from Peabody Coal Company.
Jon got married in 1968, and fathered three children. He married Sharion Davis in 1994.
Jon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved the outdoors and camping.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Richard Rosander, his brother Brick, both sets of grandparents, and his great uncle Ralph Eddy.
Jon is survived by his spouse Sharion of Spearfish, his two sons, Justin (Missy) Rosander of Ohio, Clinton and (Anna) Rosander of San Deigo, Calif. His daughter Brandi Rosander of Santa Barbara, Calif.
His two brothers, Lane and (Teina) Rosander of Mattawa, Wash., and Tim and (Teri) Rosander of Antioch, Calif. Sister D’Anna and (Dean) Bittner of Belle Fourche. His sister-in-law Bonnie Rosander of Belle Fourche. He has one nephew, Ivan Rosander and two nieces, Darby and Drew Bittner all from the Hills area, four grandchildren, Gavin, Patrick, Kieran Rosander and Charlotte Andre. He had three step-children, Craig and (Kathy) Davis of Temecula, Calif., Tammy and (Fred) Bourne of Whitewood, and Brody Davis of Priest River, Idaho. He had nine step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Seeing Eye Dogs.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.