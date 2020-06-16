John S. Caputo III, age 76 of Belle Fourche died Sunday June 14, 2020, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
John’s life will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. It will also be live streamed on the funeral home’s website. A visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Thursday. Inurnment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery, with military honors provide by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
A video tribute along with the funeral service, can be viewed online at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com
John is survived by his wife Colleen of Belle Fourche; daughter, Kerri (Cody) Stidham of Phoenix Ariz.; step-daughter, Shawn (Travis) Sorenson of Sturgis; five grandchildren, Ashleigh (Sam) Reid, Randall Savage, Logan Caputo, Travis Sorenson Jr., Rebecca (Tyler) Romine; and 1 great granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Savage. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Kenny Caputo.
