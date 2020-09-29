John LaVoy Jr, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on September 26, 2020 at the VA Black Hills Healthcare at Fort Meade, SD.
John Alvin LaVoy was born on May 20, 1927 in Flint, MI a son of John and Vivian (Beck) LaVoy. At a young age John’s family moved to the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota where he grew up in the St. Onge and Whitewood area. John graduated from Deadwood High School, and soon after joined the United States Army. He served during World War II and the start of the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, John returned to Whitewood. One weekend home after his discharge, John attended a dance at Whitewood, where he met a pretty girl in a yellow dress. Eventually the two started a courtship in which John and Ida Lois Leeling would marry on September 4, 1948, in Lead, SD. To this union three children were born; John E., Peggy and Richard.
John and Lois raised their family on a farm on the Crook City Road. John worked at the Homestake Sawmill in Spearfish for 30 years. John and Lois moved into Spearfish in 1989, where they managed an apartment complex. Lois passed away on May 28, 2008, and John continued to make Spearfish his home until entering hospice care at Fort Meade.
John is survived by his children, John E. (Colleen) LaVoy of Spearfish, Peggy (Gerald) Trobee of Rapid City, SD and Richard (Sirima) LaVoy of San Diego, CA.; eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois, his parents, John and Vivian, and his brother, Robert LaVoy.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private family only interment with full military honors will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers, the request memorials be made to the Hospice Unit at Fort Meade.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.