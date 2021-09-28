Funeral services for John Wolff, age 67, of Spearfish, SD and Lemmon, SD, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the New Hope Worship Center in Lemmon, SD. Pastor David Skjoldal will officiate with burial to follow in the Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD. The Funeral service for John will be livestreamed and a link made available on John’s obituary at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com. John Harold Wolff passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021 after complications from rapidly progressive vascular dementia and a brief time at the SD Human Services Center in Yankton surrounded by family. John was born May 19, 1954 in Elgin, ND to Harold and Lila (Wyman) Wolff. He lived on the family farm southeast of Lemmon with his parents and four older siblings. His kind and gentle manner from the beginning made him a family favorite. John attended both rural and Lemmon public elementary schools. He left high school during his junior year to help run the farm. He returned to Lemmon High School for his senior year in the fall of 1972, was elected class president and graduated in the spring of 1973. On March 19, 1985 he married Rhonda Ladd. John was a wonderful father to their three daughters and did his best to give them a great chance at happy lives. Dylan recognized what he needed in a dad, and John got his son to raise. (It was grand for both of them) He was very close to his grandchildren. John also loved his dogs and while many are gone he never forgot them. A man of the west, he loved the country life and the person it made him. They lived on the farm until relocating to Spearfish in 1991. Though John continued to run the farm, his main business in the ensuing years was in rental real estate in the Spearfish area. John took joy in his family, fully supporting the grandchildren’s participation in sports and other endeavors. He worked hard all his life, rarely taking a vacation or even a day off, seeming to revel in all he accomplished. John discovered value in computer use and was amazed at his ability to follow the stock market and monitor world events. He was a news enthusiast who kept well informed and added knowledge and insight to his frequent coffee and gab sessions. John was never one to miss the chance to visit and tell jokes. He was a wonderful companion and friend. Although physically diminished with such a debilitating illness, his kindness and spirit prevailed. He was known for his great generosity toward those in need. Survivors include his wife Rhonda; daughters Rachelle (Ray) Bergin, Rennette (Shad) Waldo, Rayna Coyle; grandsons, Dylan, Dusty and Cyrus Bergin, Damon (Jaselyn) Coyle and Landon Coyle; great-granddaughters, Kaprie Willow Marae Bergin and Atalee J Coyle; sisters, Diane Sorum, Virginia Kostanich and Constance (Jack) Kushman; brother Leslie (Jackie) Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lila Wolff and granddaughter, Sascha Marie Waldo. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
