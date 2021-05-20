John E. “Skinny” Palmquist, 71, of Lead, passed away at his home from natural causes on May 9, 2021.
John E. Palmquist was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Madison, S.D., to Gordon and Marjorie (Norberg) Palmquist. He grew up on the family farm near Howard and graduated from Howard High School. Following high school, he went to automobile mechanics school in Colorado and returned to the farm where he and his brother Allen farmed together until 1971, when Allen moved to town. Skinny farmed from 1971 until 2016, when he sold his farm equipment and retired from the farming.
Skinny moved to Mountain Top, his cabin in the Black Hills. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, snowmobiling, hunting or just going for a drive to check out the beauty of the hills. You could always see Skinny back around the farm during planting and harvest ready to “help” with advice whether you asked for it or not.
Skinny is survived by: his daughters, Bridget (Doug) Van Liere of Madison and Brynn (Aaron) Timm of Atkins, Iowa; his grandchildren, Emily and Gerrit Van Liere and Bennett, Norah, and Beau Timm; siblings, Allen (Jane) Palmquist of Mitchell, JoAnn (Rick) Eppard of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and Jeffrey (Josh Mesa) Palmquist of New Orleans, La.; and special friend, Connie Hoss of Howard, S.D., and her son, Jason Kizer of Commerce City, Colo., who he thought of as a stepson; step-siblings Marleen (Sherman) Cohen of Aurora, Colo., and Janet (Gary) Wagenaar of Austin, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews and close family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clayton and his step-father, Leland Anderson.
A celebration of Skinny’s life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Adam Palmquist farm (44185 239th St, Winfred) for family and special friends only from 3-4:30 p.m. and open to all that want to come and celebrate his life starting at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flower, memorials can be sent to National Wild Turkey Federation or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. www.kinzleyfh.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.