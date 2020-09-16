John “Dick” Miller of Spearfish passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, peacefully at his home in Spearfish. Dick was born to John and Jessie Miller on Sept. 17, 1932, on the Miller Ranch the youngest of three children.
Dick worked for Art and Chan Nicholas and Gene Sleep for a while. Dick and Jean bought the ranch west of Crow Peak in 1962, worked there until they retired in 1998 and moved to Spearfish. Dick had a variety of adventures including a deer hunting camp, honey wagon and employment at Ranch A. Dick loved the ranching life.
Dick enjoyed time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting with his sons, fishing, traveling, playing cards, square dancing and bowling with his wife of 62 years. He loved to go 4-wheeling in the timber and shared numerous routes and stories with his family and friends, breakfast with friends and feeding the turkeys and ducks in Spearfish Park. He was involved in the United Church of Christ and the Kings Men Group.
Dick is survived by four children; Jerry (Kim) Miller of Laramie Wyo., David (Mary) Miller of Silverton, Ore., Susan Hendrickson of Casper, Wyo., and Roger (Hayley) Miller of Silverton, Ore., 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
His sister, June Cardinal, Keizer, Ore., sister-in-law Marlys Meyer, Spearfish, and numerous nieces and nephews also survives him.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jean Miller, his parents John and Jessie Miller and sister Jean Gardner.
Dick was a devoted husband, dad, papa, brother and uncle. Numerous family and friends will miss him.
Please join us for graveside services at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit Spearfish Meals on Wheels.
