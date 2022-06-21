John Charles Rodiack

John was born July 22, 1953.
John Charles Rodaick, 68, died June 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Interment to follow at the Rodiack Family Cemetery located on Whitewood Creek Road. Immediately afterwards friends are invited to stay and celebrate John’s life at camp.
