John Allan Moore, 78, died May 15, 2020 at Deadwood, from Myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.
John was born in Alliance, Neb., on Aug. 10, 1941, to George W. and Dorothy (Fitzgerald) Moore. He grew up and attended school in Alliance, graduating in 1959. He lettered four years in football for Alliance High School. He was named to various all-conference teams during his sophomore, junior, and senior years. The Associated Press selected John as a first team tackle on their 1959 All-State Team. He played in the very first North-South Shrine Bowl game in Omaha in 1959.
He attended the University of Kansas on a football scholarship 1959-60. John then transferred to Doane College in Crete, Neb., in 1960. He played football two seasons for the Doane Tigers. John was selected first team All-Nebraska College Conference football team in both the 1961 and 1962 seasons. He was named Homecoming King his junior year.
In 1963, John entered the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1965. Following his time in the service, he attended Chadron State College earning three degrees: Bachelor of Arts (1967), Bachelor of Science (1968), and Master of Science in Education (1974).
John married Micki Jeanne Banjoff of Alliance on Sept. 10, 1966. They lived in Chadron, Neb., while each pursued their college degrees and moved to Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 1969, to teach at Oglala Community High School (later known as Pine Ridge High School). Both retired from Pine Ridge: John in 1995; Micki in 2004.
Teaching in Pine Ridge was a very rewarding experience and a source of pride for John. During his career he was voted Teacher of the Year multiple times by the students; awarded monetary bonuses for exemplary work; earned excellent evaluations from his administrators; and commendations from the school board. His most cherished honor came during graduation ceremonies in 1995 when, in appreciation, he was presented with a full-sized flag of the Oglala Lakota Nation by the Oglala Tribal Education Committee.
After retirement, John enjoyed traveling to some of those places he had taught about in Geography classes. He took thirty international trips, mostly small-group nature tours to Asia, Africa, and South America. He had traveled through much of Europe prior to his retirement.
John felt very fortunate to have seen and experience some of the world’s noteworthy attractions. He climbed on the Great Wall of China and saw the Terra Cotta soldiers of Xian, swam next to humpback whales in the Silver Banks of the Dominican Republic and petted a gray whale in Magdalena Bay, Mexico. John rode elephants to photograph Tigers in India and one-horned Rhinoceros in Nepal, as well as going on three safaris to Africa. Also, he snorkeled among manatees in Florida, volunteered at Wolong Giant Panda Reserve in China, trekked Uganda’s Impenetrable Forest to observe mountain gorillas, and hiked all over Madagascar in search of lemurs. In Indonesia he encountered komodo dragons and orangutans. John toured Mesoamerica to see ancient monuments of the Aztec, Mayans, and Incas including Machu Picchu, Peru, and a stunning sunrise on the Temple of Tikal, Guatemala. He saw the Great Pyramids of Egypt and explored the Rose City of Petra, Jordan, in the Middle East. John wandered the captivating Durbar Squares of Katmandu and Pagan, Nepal and waited in freezing temperatures to see the sun rise on Mt. Everest, Tibet. He marveled at the architectural and ancient wonders of Asia; Angkor Wat in Cambodia; Borobudur in Indonesia; the Taj Mahal of Agra, India; the Grand Palace of Bangkok, Thailand; Potala Palace in Lasha, Burma. Closer to home, John took several camping trips to the Great Parks of Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.
Following Micki’s retirement in 2004, they moved to Lead, to enjoy the Black Hills and the nearby Deadwood casinos. Although not a great gambler, he did win a car at the Silverado Casino. John very much enjoyed playing bridge with his partner, Micki in both Lead and Spearfish bridge clubs.
John is survived by his wife, Micki, of Lead; sister, Mary Jo Lemons, of Kemp, Texas; a niece, nephew, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held in Alliance, Neb., at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Micki at 620 Sunnyhill Rd., Lead, SD 57754. Memorials may be given to the Spearfish Senior Citizens Center, Spearfish or Lead animal shelters or to PAWS in Alliance.
Friends and family may sign John’s online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
