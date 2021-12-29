John Albert Troyer of Spearfish, died Dec. 13, 2021, at Ft. Meade VA Hospital in Ft Meade, South Dakota after a brief illness. A gentle spirit has gone to dance in heaven with his beloved, Annie. He was born on Oct. 7, 1930, to Anton and Caroline (Johnson) Troyer in Whitewood. During his youth he enjoyed roaming the Hills and worked on the family’s ranch and cutting pitch posts for their property as well as to sell.
John enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and was a decorated Purple Heart recipient. After his time of service, he returned home to the Black Hills and continued life on the ranch. He met and married Annie (Anderson) Walter in 1971. They enjoyed many years together not only on the “farm” but also travelling, hunting, fishing, camping, and gold panning. His favorite pastimes were reading, working puzzles, and most especially, wandering the hills checking on his favorite wild apple and berry trees, hunting, fishing, and wildlife watching. He was a soft-spoken, kind, and a strong yet gentle man that knew how to give good hugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton Troyer and Caroline (Johnson) Troyer; spouse, Annie Troyer; brothers, Frank Troyer, Ralph Troyer, Joseph Troyer, and Robert Troyer. He is survived by his sisters Lorraine Brammer of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Jean Dike of Meade, Washington, and Virginia Linder of Longmont, Colorado; granddaughters Jenny Coulter of Troutdale, Ore., and Becky Walter of Gillette, Wyo.; great-grandchildren Krystal Essen and Mikael Essen both of Gillette, Wyoming, and Eliana Coulter of Troutdale, Ore.; great-great-grandchildren, Everlee Essen and Sarah Essen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandfather, brother, uncle, friend we salute you in life and now in death, you will forever live in our hearts. We remember you as a man of honor, strength, kindness, and love.
Inurnment will full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
