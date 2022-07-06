John A. Bertolero of Hamilton, Mont., passed away Monday, May 2 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont. John was born and raised in South Dakota and graduated from Lead High School in 1956. He attended college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and played basketball and golf for the Cowboys. John worked in the gaming industry in Nevada for many years. He later retired and moved to Hamilton, Mont., and continued to work as a gaming consultant for several Nevada Hotels.
John was survived by daughters Barb Hinkley of West Jordan, Utah and Pam Niggenmier of Las Vegas, Nev., and several grandchildren. Celebrations of life will be held on Saturday, July 9 in Hamilton, Mont., and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Cheyenne Crossing store in Spearfish Canyon.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.