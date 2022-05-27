Joey Marlys Grunwald Aldern beloved sister, wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Vermillion, on May 22, 2022. She was born in 1929, to Emil and Zola Grunwald at their home in Sturgis. Her father was Superintendent of Schools in Sturgis, and she attended Sturgis Public Schools for 12 years. During her high school years, she worked summers in various Sturgis businesses, was a member of homecoming royalty, received the Citizenship Award, and was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1947.
From 1947-49 she attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, where she met her future husband, Robert (“Bob”) Judson Aldern. She sang in the Augustana choir, played in the Augustana band, and spent her summers working at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park.
She began her career as an administrative professional in 1949, as Secretary to the Supply Officer at Fort Meade, near Sturgis.
She married Bob Aldern Dec. 27, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis. That spring they moved to Springfield, Ohio, where Bob was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Joey worked as Secretary to the Director of the Atomic Energy Commission, U.S. Air Technical Intelligence.
In 1952, the young family moved to Hartford, Connecticut where Bob attended Hartford Art School. When he completed his studies in 1956, they moved back to Sioux Falls. Ten years later they moved to Brookings, where Joey managed Courtney’s Books & Things.
In 1968, the family moved to Vermillion. Joey worked part-time for Home Trust Savings & Loan and as Administrative Secretary for Lutherans Outdoors. She later worked for First National Bank of South Dakota in the Bookkeeping dept. While in Vermillion she sang with a sextet that entertained at nursing homes, church events, and other venues. She sang in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in the church women’s organization, where she served as treasurer.
In 1980, the couple moved again to Sioux Falls, where Joey worked as Secretary to the Bishop for the South Dakota Synod of the American Lutheran Church and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was active in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Board for Worship & Arts, and the Board of Deacons.
She was a longtime member and volunteer with the Eastbank Art Gallery in Sioux Falls, and she provided support for the operations of Aldern Art Studios.
After the death of her husband in 2011, she returned to Vermillion to be closer to her daughter Marlys and her family.
Joey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years; her eldest child Brad; brother Bruce; and parents, Emil and Zola.
She is survived by three children, Marlys (Tony) Solbach of Vermillion, Noreen (Bob) Groethe of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jared (Mary) Aldern of Fresno, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cutts of East Bethel, Minn.; grandchildren, Gretchen (Anthony) Burbach of Vermillion, Jessica (Wallace) Livesay of Houston, Texas, Rachel (Grayson) Witt of Houston, Texas, Natalie (Jimmy) Kennedy of Rome, Italy, Jackie Aldern of Fresno, Calif., Belinda Aldern of San Diego, Calif., and Clayton Aldern of Seattle, Wash.; 10 great-grandchildren, Abby, Ben, Sarah, Grace, Adeline, Sydney, Judson, William, Giacamo, and Juliette; and brothers, Ed Grunwald of Annapolis, Md., and Ross (Barbara) Grunwald of Jamestown, Calif. Joey was also loved and will be missed by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and family friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with family present 1 hour prior, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Robert Aldern Art Scholarship or the Chapel of Reconciliation Renovation Fund at Augustana University. To honor Joey’s passion for reading, the family suggests reading and sharing books from local book exchanges.
For obituary and online registry please visit www.MillerFH.com.v
