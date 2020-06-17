Joe L. Termes, Jr., formerly of Spearfish, passed away peacefully at his home in Arizona on June 12, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was also an avid deer hunter, a carpenter, tomato whisperer, Arizona basketball fan, Idaho special chef, cribbage and liars dice champion, a surprisingly good dancer and spoiler of his pup, Sassy. He will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.
Joe was born in 1939 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Joe Sr and Wenona (nee Christensen) Termes. He grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1958. During his high school years, he was a basketball player and member of the track team as well as a decorated Eagle Scout.
In 1960 he joined the US Army and during his service was stationed in California and Virginia working for the Army security agency. In the fall of 1962, he began studying education at Black Hills State in Spearfish.
He was set up on a blind date with Joy Waterland in 1962 and they were married in August 1964. They were the first married couple to earn masters’ degrees at the same time from BHSC. They were happily married for 30 years, until Joy’s sudden passing in 1994.
Joe learned the carpentry trade from his father and spent many summers building houses with him in Spearfish and the surrounding area. Joe taught industrial arts, mechanical drawing and vocational carpentry at Spearfish High School. During this time, he coached the SHS boys’ JV basketball team. He later became the principal of SHS, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service to the district.
In the summer of 1995, he met Lavenda “Lacy” Coleman. As a man known for recognizing a good thing when he saw it, he soon proposed, and they were married later that year. In 2002 they moved to Arizona. The couple continued to spend their summers at a cabin Joe built in the Black Hills and traveled the country in their fifth wheel.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lacy; children Chanda (Edgar Cepuritis), Lance (Nanette), Tara (William Key); grandchildren Turner and Reilly Cepuritis, Piper and Finn Termes, and Sa’ti and Blake Key. He is also survived by his brother, Dick (Markie) Termes, and sister, Judy (Eric) Hylen, as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy.
Services will be private.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.