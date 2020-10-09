Joan Susan Rath, 86, of Spearfish, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, in Aberdeen, S.D., at home surrounded by her family.
Joan (Gugel) Rath was born on July 11, 1934, in McLaughlin, S.D. to Reinhold and Leola (Wecker) Gugel. Her early life was shaped by living on a farm in McLaughlin, with her parents, four sisters (Iva, Mary Ann, Dorothy, Sharon), and three brothers (Glenn, Don, and Jim). Having five daughters and only three sons, her father needed one of the girls to assist with the outside work. He chose Joan. Determined and strong she served her family by assisting her brothers in the fields.
Joan valued education to her very core. Her own education began by attending public school in McLaughlin. Upon graduating high school, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education from Northern State University in Aberdeen.
Her love for teaching took root with her first teaching position held in Bowman, N.D. From the beginning, Joan had a heart for teaching and was a school teacher for many years in various grade levels. She eventually found a deep love for teaching kindergarten and taught it for years to come. Many of her students would recognize her later in their adult lives and tell her of the deep and meaningful impact she made on them. She didn’t just provide an education for her students, she provided them a home in her heart. A major contribution she made during her teaching career was to establish the first preschool program in Mclaughlin which is still in operation today.
It was also in Bowman that Joan met her husband, Vernon Rath. They were married at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Mclaughlin on Aug. 17, 1959. During their 55 years of marriage, they were blessed with six children. In addition to raising a large family, Joan and Vern started a clothing store together in Mclaughlin called Rath’s Ready to Wear. She was also an active member of the Jaycette’s, the Alter Society, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Upon raising her children, and ending teaching career, Vern and Joan retired and moved to Spearfish. Being a woman with a heart for others, she spent her retirement in the service of her family and the church. She volunteered as a Eucharistic home bound minister at Edgewood Vista in Spearfish. Being the wife of a deacon, she often found herself cooking for seminarians, priests, and even on occasion a Bishop or two. The meals she prepared were not only hot and delicious, but were offered with a smile and often a quick-witted joke. Her great-grandkids would walk from the bus stop to her house after school each day, where they would be met with a kind word and often a sweet treat.
Joan also enjoyed gardening, sewing, exercising, and canning. She canned the best pickles ever (as anyone who has ever tried them before would say). Her caramel rolls were a prized possession by her children and grandchildren over the holidays. She sewed the most intricate Christmas stockings for her children and grandchildren who cherish them each Christmas as they sparkle under the mantle.
Joan Rath is survived by her six children, Mary Jo (Dave) McIsaac, Jacqueline (Kim) Ulmer, Patrick Rath, Thomas Rath, Jeffrey (Ariana) Rath, and Michael (Leah) Rath; her nine grandchildren, Kersten (Michael) Verhulst, Eric (Tara) Ulmer, Michelle (Michael) Re, Lucas, Olivia, and Ella Ulmer, Cheyenne and Shayla Rath, Ari, Kapri, and Krosby Rath; and eleven great-grandchildren, Weston, Jamen, Blaise, and Avery Verhulst, Zachary, Ethan, and Benjamin Ulmer, Michael, Joseph, Theodore, and Dominic Re; and her three sisters Mary Anne Clark, Dorothy Gugel, and Sharon Gugel.
Visitation for Joan will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Vigil will follow at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Vernon Rath.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
