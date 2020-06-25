Joan Sisson, 93, of Belle Fourche died April 12, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital, Spearfish.
Joan Muriel (Harvey) Sisson was born in Rapid City, on Dec. 23, 1926. She was the second child born to Bryan and Carrie Harvey. She grew up in logging towns in Nemo, Moskee, Wyo., and Spearfish. She graduated from Spearfish High School in 1948.
She met William (Bill) Sisson at a dance in Spearfish and they were married on Oct. 2, 1951. To this marriage three children, Muriel, Robert and Elizabeth were born. They lived on the Sisson ranch in Western South Dakota and Eastern Wyoming for many years before moving to Belle Fourche.
Joan was a homemaker her entire life and was most famous for her cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, which she liked to bake for any occasion.
Joan was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche since her marriage and was active in many church activities.
She was a long- time member of many branches of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and held many positions within that organization in South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her brother, Verne and sisters-in-law, Betty Harvey and Gladys Harvey.
She is survived by her children, Muriel of Shasta Lake, Calif.; Robert (Cheryl) of Oktaha, Okla., Elizabeth (Dean) Robb of Westminster, Colo.; four grandchildren, Brian (Nikki) Ballow, Brad (Esther) Robb, Carrie (Sam) Smith and Becky Robb; six great-grandchildren, Avery Ballow, Layne Ballow, Marie Smith, Ava Robb, Mara Robb and Conor Smith; as well as three siblings, Robert (Barb) Harvey of Lead, Carol (Vern) Backens of Spearfish and Lyle Harvey of Belle Fourche as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Becker and the staff at Edgewood Vista in Spearfish for the wonderful care which she received for the past 9 years.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Compassion Cupboard in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.