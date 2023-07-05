Joan Mulvey

On July 4, 2023, heaven gained an amazing woman. Joanie was surrounded by her most cherished friends and family, in her home in Lead, SD, during her last days and hours. She is now free from pain. Free from cancer. After almost 17 years she lost her battle with a rare cancer. Her doctors called her an “anomaly”. Most people with this cancer don’t make it as long as she did, but she was a fighter until the end. She always believed that instead of becoming depressed with her diagnosis, this instead gave her time to do what mattered the most, to live while dying, not die while living.
Joanie was born on March 11, 1956, in Sioux City Iowa and is the daughter of Ben and Bonnie (Wenther) Bernard.
Joanie spent her last years traveling with her husband, Terry. Everyone she met along the way became a friend and was welcomed with open arms into her life. One of these special friends sent her a voicemail before she passed telling her she would be, “welcomed into a beautiful place, full of color, and love”. She was a true island girl….all smiles….hair blowing in the wind surrounded by the ocean.
Joanie is survived by her husband, Terry Mulvey; her children, Abby (Jeffrey) Brown, of Washington, MO, Missi (Darren) Baranko, of Richardton, ND, and Dustin (Shiela) Mulvey of Rapid City, SD; her siblings, Curt Bernard and Barb (Mike) Uhl; she is also survived (very proud of) and loved by 11 granddaughters, Harper, Kendall, Kenzie, Larkyn, Tashina, Anya, Katya, Neveah, Nina, Nora, and Mira.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben (Bonnie) Bernard and her niece, Christa Bernard.
Joanie has chosen the most honorable gift by donating her body to the Mayo Clinic for the purpose of medical education and research.
A Celebration of Life will be held this coming Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2pm-5pm at their home in Lead.
