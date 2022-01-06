Jo Nugent, 93, Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.
Jo was born in Mashulaville, Miss., in 1928, to Bertha and Nathan Triplett. She attended Mississippi State College for Women (MUW), and pursued a life of learning, writing and music.
Her career began as a radio host for a daily women’s program in Aberdeen, Ala., in 1953. She moved on in radio, first as a jazz disc jockey at WFOX in Milwaukee, then to WGN in Chicago, where she wrote for a popular talk show. Her prowess in writing and editing brought her to the headquarters of Rotary International and the editorial staff of The Rotarian Magazine. She became editor of the magazine, a position she held until her retirement in 1998, when she and her husband, Donald Nugent, moved to Spearfish. In her years with Rotary, she toured the world, dedicated to its mission.
Jo was an active member of the Spearfish Rotary Club. She made many friends and loved to entertain, have lively discussions, and share her interests in news, politics, and music. She loved her home and lived there until one week before her passing.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Patricia Boyd (D. George Prisbe), Lead, granddaughters Amanda Amert (Douglas Bacon), Chicago, and Lauren Antonen (Nathan), Arlington S.D., grandchildren Morgan Fischer, Miles and Spencer Antonen, and nephew, Jerome Marcotte, Eden Prairie, Minn. She was preceded by her parents, her husband Donald and her brothers, Cecil and Ray Triplett.
According to Jo’s last wishes, there will be a memorial celebration of life for family and friends at her home, Sunday, Jan. 16, from 1-4 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.