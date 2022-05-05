Jo Elizabeth (Komes) Diestel, 66 of Aberdeen SD, passed away from a short battle with cancer, Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Aberdeen.
A celebration of Jo’s life and a time of remembrance will be held at her home at a later date.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen SD is in charge of arrangements at www.schriversmemorial.com
Jo Elizabeth Komes was born April 30, 1955 to Joseph Nickolas and Helen Ann (Weyrich) Komes in Sturgis SD. She was raised on the Komes family farm and attended rural schools.
Jo married the love of her life, James Arthur Diestel on November 16, 1990 in Webster, SD. The two made their home in Aberdeen where they had two beautiful daughters, Laurie and Michelle.
Jo started her 25-plus year career at Ken’s Super Fair Foods in May of 1996. Her husband, James, passed away on January 1, 2014 and she continued to make Aberdeen her home. Jo was still employed with Ken’s at the time of her death.
She loved the outdoors. Fishing and camping with her family near Sturgis were favorites. She also enjoyed gardening and baking, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. Jo’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.
Jo is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Brian Russell) Komes and Michelle (Brandon Frey) Mohr; Two grandchildren, Taylarae Jo Mohr and Tygen Kaine Mohr; four great-grandchildren: Aubree, Paisley, Raylynne, and Jasper: her siblings Marge (Jack) Duprel, Barb Hudson, Carol (Wayne) Oedekoven, Pat (Jerry) Casteel, Tim (Kathy)Komes, Todd (Hope) Komes; and many nieces and nephews.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James Diestel and brother in law Mike Hudson.
Cards or flowers can be sent to 1315 N. Jay St. Aberdeen SD 57401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.