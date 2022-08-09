Graveside services for Jim Berger (DHS ‘49) will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. He was a lifelong learner and educator, a kind and thoughtful man who lived his life with love and integrity.
He was much loved by family, friends, and students. He traveled extensively, but fond memories of his childhood in Deadwood always took 1st place in his heart, so it’s only fitting that to culminate a life well lived, he chose “home” as his final resting place.
