A memorial service for Jim Velzy who died on Nov. 30, 2020, and his wife, Reta Velzy, who died on March 23, 2017, will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood, South Dakota with Reverend Leo Hausmann officiating. Burial will be in the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge, South Dakota. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
