Jill Louise Tiffany, 54, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020 at Monument Hospital in Spearfish with her husband and mother by her side.
Jill was born to Lavon and Sally Burdick on May 16, 1965 in Mankato, Minn. She grew up in North Mankato and attended Mankato West High School. Jill graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., in 1987 and signed a contract to teach at He Dog Elementary in Mission, S.D. She taught third- grade there from 1987-1990. In the fall of 1990, she signed a contract to teach in Spearfish where she taught fourth-grade from 1990-2019.
Jill married Stewart Ferguson in Mankato on June 21, 1993. He developed health problems shortly after their marriage, and Jill cared for him until his death in June of 1996. While attending a friend’s wedding on Oct. 11, 1996, Jill met Michael Tiffany. They were married a year later to the date on Oct. 11, 1997. To this union two children were born, Hannah Louise Tiffany and Samuel Robert Tiffany.
The family enjoyed trips to Northern Minnesota, particularly the Duluth area. They also loved the Big Horn Mountains. They enjoyed hiking, picnicking and fishing. Jill was extremely proud of both of her children. Their accomplishments brought her great joy.
Jill is survived by her husband, Michael Tiffany; her daughter, Hannah Tiffany; her son, Samuel Tiffany; step-daughter, Lindsey Assani; her mother, Sally Burdick; brother, Kurt Burdick; mother-in-law, Carol Tiffany; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Randy) Lange and Rachel Sumption; brother-in-law, Scott Tiffany and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stewart Ferguson; father, Lavon Burdick; her father-in-law, Robert Tiffany and her sister-in-law, Marease Sybrant.
In the spirit of Jill’s generous nature, she has donated her corneas.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
