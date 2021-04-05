Jessie Talley Russell

Jessie married Gene Talley in 1960 in Lead. They were blessed with two children, Marty and Melody. While working construction in Colorado they made many lifelong friends. The family moved back to South Dakota in 1969. Fishing trips to the river began, creating memories that are talked about to this day. Gene passed away on Feb. 27, 1974.
Oct. 8, 1976, Charlie Russell and Jessie were married, at the VFW Memorial Park Chapel forming a family of five children. Let’s just say this union formed a “very active” and loving home, but raising five children did not interfere with their fun. Jessie worked as a pharmacy tech at Ft. Meade, and a black jack dealer at BB Cody’s and Four Aces in Deadwood.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Russell, Sturgis, SD, children, Melody (Talley) and Bryan Fallon, Marty and Lana Talley, Randy and Laina Russell, Delana (Russell) and Jim Jacquot, Chuck and Kami Russell; brother, Pete and Patty Richardson; and special cousin, Joan and Dean Wink.
Grandchildren, Missy (Joe) Urbaniak, Kristy (Ward) Waters, Marlin (Rachel) Fallon, Justin (Kalie) Talley, Mariah (Josh) Haas, Ryan (Brittney) Russell, Tanner (Ashley) Russell, Shyann Russell, Tel (Kenzie) Russell, Cassy (Blake) Walcker, Tyrel (Arianna) Jacquot, Saydria (Chandler) Ricks, Ellyse Russell, Charlie Russell, Makenna Russell, and Treyce Russell.
Great-Grandchildren, Bailey Urbaniak, Everett Urbaniak, KyAnne Karrels, Kylee Fallon, Berkley Fallon, Grace Talley, Sutter Haas, Soren Haas, Hallaway Haas, Camden Russell, Kaiden Schiller, Jaxten Walcker, and Eliot Walcker.
And many other special family members and friends.
Husband, Gene Talley; great-grandson, Cooper Urbaniak; parents, Irwin and Inga Richardson; sisters, Lila (Casey) Jones, and Lola Frederickson preceded Jessie.
Following her wishes, the family will hold a special remembrance event at a later date. Remember her in your own way. As Jessie would say, “Dance your way through life.”
