Jessie Sachau Tschetter
Click to purchase this photo

Jessie Sachau Tschetter passed away peacefully at Friendly Horizons Assisted Living Facility in Summerset, SD  on February 16th  at the age 97. Jessie was born in eastern SD to Ernest and Cleo Tyler on November 23, 1925. She was the middle child growing up on the farm with her four siblings, Faye, Bill, Ernest and Clyde.

After graduating from high school, she attended school in Omaha and got a job at the Black Hills Airport outside Spearfish, SD reporting the weather for Western Airlines. She enrolled at Black Hills State College where she met Wesley Sachau. They were married in October of 1948 and over the span of 21 years together they raised five children, Leslie (Vicki) Sachau, Randy (Donna), Sachau, Max (Tris) Sachau, Dan Sachau and LeeAnne Sachau.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.