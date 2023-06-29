Jessie Ray Cottrill, 39 of Denver Colorado passed away June 14, 2023 at 4:01 A.M. of Cardiac Arrest and Cerebral hypoxia.
Jessie was born to Leeann Cottrill on November 17, 1983 at 7:16 P.M. He was given Ray as a middle name because he is “My Little Ray of Sunshine “
Jessie grew up and went to school in Whitewood, Sturgis and Spearfish S.D. He moved to Denver Colorado in 2018.
Jessie loved to cook and was an excellent chef. He enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and meeting new people. He has a special connection with children and animals. Jessie was an inspiration to many and loved by all who met him. He had a big heart with a willingness to give away anything he had for the happiness of others.
Jessie was very hard working and gained many friends along the way. His favorite job was always cooking. Another of His favorite jobs was being a bouncer at The Buffalo Bodega in Deadwood S.D.
Jessie was very generous and humble. He was always there for others, with a kind word, a helping hand or a word of wisdom. Jessie was extremely caring, thoughtful, loving and kind. He carried with him an infectious laugh and spirit that we will carry in our hearts forever.
Jessie was an organ donor and was able to save others lives with his generous gift and selflessness. His pancreas was donated to medical research to help with research on diabetes and other medical issues. Jessie was a hero through to the end.
Jessie “A person like you was supposed to live a long life. You were taken far too soon. We will carry your love with us wherever we go- until we meet again.”
Jessie is survived by his Mother Leeann and step father Shawn Cottrill of Spearfish S.D.
His brother Chris Holman and his Children Kylina and Wyatt of Rapid City S.D.
His sister Hope and her husband Daniel Schmit of Gillette Wy. and their children Eebon, Madison, Aspen, Braxton and Weston.
Uncle Lenny and wife Toni Cottrill & cousin Bobbie of Lead S.D.
Uncle Daniel Rathe and cousins Tyra, Korbin, Page and Brooke
Uncle Richard and his wife Mary Cottrill of Sturgis S.D.
Aunt Christina Rathe of Wyoming
A celebration of life will be held at the Studio 621 in Spearfish S.D. On Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:30 P.M.
