Jessie Mae Fandrich was born on Sept. 25, 1940, and she passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Dee) Meverden and Jay (Kim) Meverden; daughter, Leenetta Farwell (Neil); sister, Robin VanGorp-McDevitt; and grandchildren, Jay (Cortney) Meverden, Kyla (Brian) Davis, Josh Meverden and their families.
