Jess Riggs, 73 of Spearfish, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Jess was born in Deadwood, on April 5, 1947, to James and Mildred (Rolfsness) Riggs. He attended school in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1965. He went on to receive an Associate Degree.
On October 4, 1980 Jess married Norma Thompson at the Buffalo Gap Methodist Church. To this union one son was born and together they raised Minta, Riley and Jerry at Buffalo Gap, were Jess worked at a feed lot, a perfect place to train horses. In 1982, they took their family to California and Jess worked for his brother, Jerry, in the tile and marble business. He trained horses for his children, guiding them through high school rodeos and play days. He was a great Dad. He showed them by example and wasn’t afraid to tell them God first, family second and everything else will work itself out.
Jess loved working with a young horse and never gave up on one.
In 2005, Jess, Norma and Jerry moved back to Spearfish, were Jess worked at Bomgaars, spent time visiting with old friends and making new ones. He wrote a little cowboy poetry and referred to himself as a pine tree cowboy.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife, Norma and son, Jerry of Spearfish, son, Riley (Jamie) of Vacaville, Calif., daughter, Minta (Will) Leslie of Anderson, Calif.; grandchildren, William, Brenna, Lucy and Levi; brother, Jerry (Eilean), Newcastle, Wyo.; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Deb) Thompson of Avon, S.D., and Donnie Thompson, of Lewisberry, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Dennis, Laurie, Shelby and Gavin Hansen.
Jess was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mildred Riggs; infant brother, Milton; in-laws, Betty and Russell Thompson; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Riggs and Patsy Ridgway.
Due to Covid 19, Jess’ memorial service will be limited to his family. His service will be recorded and available for viewing at 3:00 PM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
