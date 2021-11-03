Jerry Mosier, 74, completed his life journey on Saturday, Oct. 30, the result of an auto accident. He was traveling to eastern Nebraska to participate in the 150th Anniversary Celebration at the Shubert Christian Church in Shubert, Neb., a congregation he had served as a fill in minister during the years of 2018 – 2019.
Jerry was born on July 28, 1947, to Art and Betty Mosier in Lawrence, Kan. He spent his childhood on the farm near Tonganoxie KS and graduated in 1965 from Tonganoxie High School. Jerry attended Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan KS through his junior year and then moved on to pursue a career in the auto sales and finance field. Jerry married Tari Chaney in 1967 and son Jason was born in 1970. They divorced in 1972. Career changes and life took Jerry to Cheyenne, Wyo., where he was one of the first trainers for the Taco John’s franchise and there he married Gina Kraus. He was a stepparent to Brent, Randy, Tammy and Gary Kraus and was part of their lives for those years, becoming involved in youth baseball and other activities that he spoke of often in later years. They divorced in 1991. Jerry remained close to the children since that time and cared very much about their happiness and well-being.
Jerry married Karen Speidel Conrad in Scottsbluff, Neb., on July 3, 1993. They lived in Scottsbluff, Neb., Nixa Mo., and Lincoln, Neb., before eventually moving to Belle Fourche where they resided at the time of his death. Jerry continued in the auto finance field for most of his career, and was also a fill in minister for a number of churches in southwest Missouri and the eastern Nebraska area, a role that he cherished. Jerry retired in 2019.
Jerry enjoyed volunteering and was active in North Point Christian Church in Spearfish, as well as the Belle Silver Linings Senior Center in Belle Fourche where he delivered meals to participants three days a week. He liked people and he enjoyed being part of the work of the organizations. A budding wood worker, avid fisherman and general “putterer” to use his word, Jerry enjoyed his time in the neighborhood and the community.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Karen, daughter Amie Fischer, grandchildren Chloe and Hayden Fischer of Norfolk, Neb., son Jason Ryder of Spartanburg, S.C., sister Mary Ann (Keith) Downing of near Lawrence, Kan., and niece Leigh Ann (Jimmy) Laster of Lawrence, Kan., brother and sister-in -law Tim (Paula) Speidel, sister-in-law Bonnie Speidel, and six nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Faye Beard, brother-in-law Bill Speidel and sister-in-law Cheri Speidel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Point Christian Church in Spearfish on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to North Point Christian Church and/or the Belle Silver Linings Senior Center in Belle Fourche.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.