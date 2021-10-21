Jerry Mailloux

Jerry Levi Mailloux of Blair, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on October 9th, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, children, and many grandchildren. He was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on May 6, 1951 to the late Jack and Vera Mailloux of Sturgis, South Dakota. He loved working the ranch every summer with his Uncle Eddy. After graduating from Sturgis High School and starting college he decided he would rather be out in the work world so he started many different jobs working with his Uncle Les in-road work jobs etc. but finally landed on logging in the Black Hills. Jerry also had a passion for racing cars and going fast, he loved that part of his life! He married and had two wonderful sons and 3 step daughters. In 1976 at the age of 25 he gave his life to the Lord Jesus and the change in his life was an immediate and dramatic one that he never regretted. He was relentless in his pursuit of God and everyone that knew Jerry knew of his strong faith. In 1985 he took a Pastor position at the Four-Square Gospel Church in Spearfish, South Dakota and was there for 6 years. He moved to Omaha, NE in 2001 to pursue a new venture in the trucking and delivery business. Soon after he moved to Omaha he met his soul mate, Cindy. They were married in 2002 and he then gained 4 more Step children who amongst them all eventually blessed him with 23 precious grandchildren and one great grandchild all of which he was totally in love with and would do anything in his power to make them happy. He had a great heart and ability to love those in his life. In the last several years of his life he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of working with his boys in the logging business in South Dakota of which he retired in December of 2020. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Randy Mailloux of Elkhorn, NE; and mother-in-law, Rita Quigley. Jerry is survived by his wife, Cindy Mailloux; sons, Jeremy (Molly) Mailloux of Spearfish, SD, Jamey (Jamie) Mailloux of Belle Fourche, SD, stepdaughters, Kelli (Curt) Boomgarden of Lennox, SD, Kami Diefenderfer of Belle Fourche, SD, Kodi (Brian) Callies of Howard SD, Josh (Andrea) Thinnes, Kyle (Courtney) Thinnes, Blake (Alicia) Thinnes and Michaela Thinnes all of Omaha, NE and his 23 loving grandchildren, one great grandchild, sister, Patty Tope of Belle Fourche, SD, brother, Gary Mailloux (Gayle) of Columbus Ohio, Sister-in-law, Brenda Mailloux, Aunt, Betty White of Sturgis, SD, Father-in-law, Larry Quigley, sister-in-law’s, Debbie (David) Ficken, Robin (Mark) Anderson, and Cheryl (Mark) Sempek all of Omaha, NE, and a host of other family and friends Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 30,2021 at Emmanuel Fellowship Church (8345 Crown Point Ave, Omaha, NE 68134). The service will be live streamed on the church’s website: https://emmanuelfellowship.com/ . Memorials are suggested to Assure Women’s Center, Omaha, NE.
