Jerry Lee Schloredt, raconteur, foodie, avid reader, golfer, practical jokester, political pundit and all-around man about town, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He died peacefully at his daughter’s home in Spearfish, surrounded in the loving embrace of his family.
Jerry was born on October 12, 1936, in Lead, South Dakota, and raised in Beulah, Grass Valley, California and Reno, Nevada. He was the youngest son of Albert and Esther (Ward) Schloredt. Jerry fondly recalled growing up with his large extended family on what is now, and was then, the Simon ranch in Beulah. Times were often difficult, in those post-Depression years, yet he accepted the triumphs and the challenges with equal fondness.
Jerry took great pride in his military career. He joined the U.S. Navy immediately following high school. He was accepted into an elite sector of the Navy Seabee’s nuclear division, due to his high-test scores and mathematical abilities. He completed extensive training to achieve his senior reactor operator certification, retiring as a senior chief petty officer. He served at several international posts, Antarctica, Greenland, Canada, The Bahamas and Panama and was posted domestically in California, North Carolina, Virginia and Rhode Island.
He served six tours in Antarctica and one in Greenland. In recognition of this extraordinary service, a glacial ridge in Antarctica was named in his honor, Schloredt Nunatak.
In retirement, Jerry kept busy working in private sector positions, mining and electrical contracting, but was best known as the long-term proprietor of the Dime Horseshoe Bar and Tavern in Sundance.
Jerry lived a long, happy, exceptionally varied life. He successfully managed to extract more opportunity, joy, travel and life experiences than most of us could dare to dream. He was a devoted father and grandfather, happiest when spending time surrounded by his ever-growing clan.
Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice. He is survived by four children, Diane (John) O’Donnell, Jett (Dolly) Schloredt, Jerri Lynn (Mike) Wandler and Jennifer (Bret) Stephens, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, several cousins and many, many wonderful friends. A testament to a life well lived … we will forever hold you in our hearts.
Graveside services with full military honors will take place at that 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Beulah Cemetery. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will follow in Beulah.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.