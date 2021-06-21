Jerry L. Smith, 70, departed this life peacefully at his home in Deadwood early Tuesday morning June 14. He was born and raised in Deadwood Aug. 21, 1950, to Lucy and Bob Smith. Jerry was well known as the Candyman, the Mailman, and the DMG Valet. He is survived by his sister Sandra Bittner and husband Tom Bittner from Valdez, Alaska, his brother Rob Hernandez and wife Teresa of Little Rock, Ark., and their two sons, Nate Hernandez and Jake Hernandez who reside in Nashville, Tenn.
After graduating from Deadwood High School Jerry worked as the “Candyman” for Black Hills Novelty for years. He then was known as the “Mailman”, a postal carrier for the Deadwood Post Office. Jerry was then employed by Cox cable which took him to Alaska for many years before he returned to the Black Hills where he resided in Lead and Deadwood. Over the last 10 years he enjoyed working in the service and tourism industry of Deadwood. Most recently Jerry found his niche as a Valet with the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Jerry had the gift of gab and thoroughly enjoyed serving guest and welcoming them to the Black Hills and the DMG.
A celebration service and potluck will be held at the Deadwood VFW, 10 Pine St. at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.
