Jeril Lee Tovaas, 62, of Belle Fourche, passed away at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Graveside Services for Jeril will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Haley Cemetery.
Jeril Lee Tovaas was born on July 13, 1957, the son of Jay and Yvonne Tovass. As a young boy, he was raised in the Bison, S.D., and attended and graduated from Bison High School. In 1978, Jeril moved to the hills and settled in Belle Fourche, where he was an over the road trucker for Mayflower Trucking. Jeril’s faith was very important to him and he loved the land he owned. He could go there to find peace. He loved to visit and had a knack for telling wonderful stories.
Jeril is survived by his brother, Carney Tovaas of Belle Fourche, sister, Kristy (Todd) Donner of Reeder. Jeril was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Yvonne, brother, Steven and sister, Iris Boone.
