Jennifer Regan-Hamilton

Jennifer “Jen” Lynn Regan-Hamilton, 48, Rapid City, SD, passed away from pancreatic cancer on June 12, 2023, surrounded by love. She was born March 22, 1975 in Deadwood, SD to her loving parents Thomas and Diana Regan.
Jen’s best and most important role was as a mother to her beautiful daughter, Elizabeth Diane Regan and step-daughter, Piper Hamilton. She lived life to the fullest with her husband, Jeremiah Hamilton and best friend, Kirsten (Jamie) Kennedy, making lasting memories and friendships throughout her adventures mountain biking, hiking, camping, playing sports, riding motorcycles, quilting, traveling, playing in the ocean, and swimming with manatees.
As Dr. Ken Diamond’s nurse for 25 years, she served her patients with strength, joy, compassion, and a personal word of welcome, care, or encouragement for each person.
Jen is survived by her parents, Thomas and Diana Regan; husband, Jeremiah Hamilton; daughters, Elizabeth Regan and Piper Hamilton; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle Lynn and Jim Feiszli; nephew and niece, Jackson Thomas and Rachel Francis Long; uncle and aunt, Chuck and Nancy Gruba; cousins, Jay (Nguyet) and Ryan Gruba; and all her extended family and friends who love her and will miss her deeply. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and June Elizabeth “Judy” Regan, and Junior Lee and June Elizabeth Colvin.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Christian burial services celebrating a life well-lived will be at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City on Friday, June 16, 2023. A luncheon will follow. Private family inurnment will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Black Hills National Cemetery.
