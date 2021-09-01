Jennifer Jean Hardy, 37, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. Her celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fillmore Mine Lodge, Spearfish, followed by a potluck. Please bring lawn chairs. Private family remembrances took place recently in Texas.
Her beloved husband, Ernie Hardy, age 38, survives her; along with four stepsons: Jordyn, Joshua, Justin, and Jeremiah Hysaw; father Lynn Hardy (Lorrie); siblings Laura, Tomas, and Nick (Betty) Hardy; and many other family members.
Her full obituary is available at: facebook.com/Saxet-Funeral-Home-1043800399629554/
