Jeffrey Michael Duex passed away in his sleep on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 in Spearfish.
Jeff was born on Dec. 30, 1983, in Edina, Minn., and moved to Spearfish with his family in 1985. Other than two brief moves to Colorado, Jeff has lived in the Black Hills area for most of his life. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 2002.
Jeff was a very compassionate person and truly cared for others and lent a hand to anyone who needed it. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and hiking in the beautiful Black Hills. His love of the Black Hills extended to his work in treating water for the Homestake Mining Company in Central City.
Jeff married Stephanie in 2020, and enjoyed the blessings of a wonderful marriage. They were recently renovating a house in Lead and were planning on moving there soon. He was passionate about his family and spent as much time with them as possible.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Stephanie; a stepdaughter Emma; his parents Todd and Peggy Duex; two siblings Sarah Simpson and Alex Duex; two nephews Teddy and Lewis Simpson and one niece Audrey Simpson.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel with services following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please place donations with Compass Pointe in Spearfish. Donations can be made at the front desk of Compass Pointe, just be sure to let them know it is a donation.
