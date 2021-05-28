Jeffery Wayne Metzger, 60

Jeffrey Wayne Metzger, 60, was born to Levi and Clara Metzger on July 12, 1960, in Richardton, N.D. He was raised in Lead, and has lived in Rapid City since
college.
He was a very private person that loved reading, bowling and spending time with family. He left us on May 23, 2021, due to a fall.
Jeff is survived by mother, Clara Metzger; siblings, Sharon (Norm) Mason, Barbara (Doyle) Shaff, Audrey (Alex) Aguilar, Dale (Jamee) Metzger; 12 nieces and nephews, and step-mother Diana Metzger.
His father, and grandparents precede him in death.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake Park, Shelter #1 in Rapid City.
