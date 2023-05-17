On May 13th, 2023, Jeannine Crandall got her wings and met the love of her life at the gates of Heaven. She was surrounded by her entire family.
Born in Bemidji, MN on October 18th, 1933 to James Ruben and Petranella Anastasia Elizabeth (Nellie) McGilvrey. She grew up in Bemidji, MN with her six brothers and four sisters. After many stops along the way her family found themselves in Gettysburg, SD where she graduated from High School and met and married the love of her life, Dennis Crandall in 1958. Denny worked for a number of heavy construction companies which allowed them to travel the mid-west. Finally, in 1971 they came to Spearfish, SD where Denny helped build I-90 and Jeannie decided it was home, this is where they raised their three kids.
Jeannie was loved by many, the life of the party, and a helping hand to all. She was the most loving mother, the best grandmother, and a friend like no other. She loved keeping busy volunteering, sewing, crafts, woodworking, crocheting, puzzles, and reading.
Jeannie is survived by children, Terry (Chris) Crandall, Casper, WY, Tami Crandall, Spearfish, SD, and Tim (Connie) Crandall, Spearfish, SD; grandchildren, Von MacIntyre, Alanna Crandall (Natalia Hopkins), Nellie Ann (Zach) Krueger, Jillian (Jake) Westover, Jelsie Crandall, Dennis Crandall; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Krueger and two on the way, Wren Westover and Kamden Krueger.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, James and Nellie McGilvrey, her loving husband Denny Crandall, and siblings, Dorothy, Ethel, Hollice, Bernadette, Clarence, Otto, Howard, Kenneth, Alice, and James.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial has been established to benefit the Western Humane Society.
Jeannie’s favorite color was blue, so we are asking everyone to come in their favorite blue outfit. No black as this is a celebration of an amazing woman!
