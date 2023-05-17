Crandall, Jeannie.tif
On May 13th, 2023, Jeannine Crandall got her wings and met the love of her life at the gates of Heaven. She was surrounded by her entire family.

 Born in Bemidji, MN on October 18th, 1933 to James Ruben and Petranella Anastasia Elizabeth (Nellie) McGilvrey. She grew up in Bemidji, MN with her six brothers and four sisters. After many stops along the way her family found themselves in Gettysburg, SD where she graduated from High School and met and married the love of her life, Dennis Crandall in 1958. Denny worked for a number of heavy construction companies which allowed them to travel the mid-west. Finally, in 1971 they came to Spearfish, SD where Denny helped build I-90 and Jeannie decided it was home, this is where they raised their three kids.

