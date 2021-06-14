Jeanette Larson passed away June 6, 2021, at the Hospice House in Rapid City. She was born in Arlington, S.D. in 1930, to Frank and Bertha Miller, joining a sister, Jean and a brother, Lloyd. Jeanette moved to Deadwood, where she started working at a very young age, delivering Western Union telegrams and washing dishes in her Uncle Charlie’s Café. She met Howard Larson, freshly home from World War II, November 1946. They married in September of 1948.
Jeanette wore many hats, raising her kids, and working on the ranch, until Howard was in a serious trucking accident in 1967. She then went to work in the Black Hills Steam Laundry. From there she got a job working at Montgomery Ward service department. She and Dig Young managed about everything there. After the store closed, Jeanette was hired to run the Pioneer Times Newspaper office in Deadwood. There were lots of paper carriers to look out for and she wrote many articles for the paper. From there she was hired as the Chamber director for the City of Lead. In 1980 she bought the Sweatman Art Memorial Building and opened JL’s gift shop that she ran for 35 years. Jeanette was a member of The Women’s Club of Lead until they disbanded in 2010. She was also a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Jeanette moved to the Golden Ridge Senior Living Center in Lead, SD, in November of 2016. She loved living there. Jeanette was very proud of the work and accomplishments of all her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Larry) Woodle; her son, Gary (Karon) Larson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nate) Moriarty, Jessica Larson, Lacey (Nate) Brown, and Holly (John) Trimble; she also has 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Roy Aspen; her brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Florence Miller; and a grandson, Jeremy Larson.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Christian Ministry Center in Lead, SD, with Pastor Gordon Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
