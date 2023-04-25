Janice “Tootsie” M. Hardy, 85 of Westminster, CO passed away with family at her bedside at
St Anthony North hospital on April 13,2023.
Janice “Tootsie” M. Hardy, 85 of Westminster, CO passed away with family at her bedside at
St Anthony North hospital on April 13,2023.
Wife of 61 years, mother of two, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister of one sibling and lifelong friend of many whom she grew up with. Preceded in death by her brother Nels M, her mother Martha and her father Nels K.
Janice was born in Deadwood, SD on January 22, tg38 to Nels K Brudvig and Martha (Rutschke) Brudvig. She was the 2nd born of two children.
Janice moved with her family to Portland, OR in the 1940’s, during the early part of WW II. After the war ended the family returned to SD. Janice graduated in 1957 from Lead High School and soon after met Gerald “Jerry” Hardy. The two bypassed an engagement and married on August 29,1961. Once husband and wife, they moved to St Louis, MO where Jerry became employed at a finance company, and Janice attended school for cosmetology. For a short time, Janice worked as a licensed cosmetologist, but quit cosmetology around l962 when she became a mother and a housewife.
Janice and Jerry were the parents of two children, Wayne and Debbie. In 1968 the family of four moved to Westminster, CO. Jerry worked as a mail carrier and quickly advanced to become Assistant Postmaster, and then budget specialist. Janice continued as a stay-at-home mom.
Janice was a great mother to her children and always had them involved in many sports and activities. She was always busy attending hockey games, figure skating competitions, Blue Bird and Boy Scout meetings, music lessons, marching band parades and much more.
Janice loved animals and always took great care of her pets throughout the years. She enjoyed spending time in the mountains, having picnics and going on short fishing trips with her family. She also liked doing arts & crafts such as making dream catchers, sewing, and making necklaces out of beads and safety pins. Her favorite pass-time was shopping and collecting. While still in her youth, Janice would ride her motorcycle alongside her brother. Later in life, she cared for her aging parents.
Janice is survived by her husband Jerry Hardy of Westminster, CO; a son Wayne (Gwen) Hardy of Rapid City, SD; a daughter Debbie (David) Jenkins of Thornton, CO; two grandchildren, Lindsey Brooks of Commerce City, CO. and Jamie Brooks of Elmira, NY; and 2 great-grandchildren, Sarah Brooks and Carter Marshall.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4-6pm at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, SD. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood, SD. Janice will be buried near her parents at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.