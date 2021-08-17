Janice Irlene Peck graduated to heaven on July 26, 2021, at the home of her eldest daughter and son-in-law in Arvada, Colo. Janice was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Bowman, N.D., to James Irl and Beatrice Mitchell. She grew to womanhood on the ranch in the Slim Buttes area of South Dakota which was established by her grandfather Mitchell in 1900. Three children were born during her first marriage to Harry Duane Baldwin; Shirley Ann (Timothy Kirby), Russell Duane (Junior Woods) and Dawn Marie (Geoffrey Kohn). One son, Mitchell Murel, (Jenefer Tynsky), was born during her second marriage to Arlie Murel Peck.
Arlie and Janice enjoyed many happy years ranching in Harding and Perkins counties of South Dakota. They raised black Angus cattle, small grains, and hay. Thirty Holstein cows were milked twice daily, with the milk being sold to a cheese plant in Timber Lake. Janice shared her love of sewing and gardening with her children and local 4-H members. She was an active member of Slim Buttes Lutheran Church, helping to teach Sunday School and Confirmation classes. She was a model homemaker for her family and helped elderly friends with their homes as well. Janice always showed up after the birth of a new grandchild to help for a few days/nights and as the grandchildren grew, she made every effort to be involved. Arlie and Jan hosted wonderful family gatherings at the ranch where the grandchildren could experience horses, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and driving old pickups in the pasture. After she became an “empty nester” Janice started a small catering business, recruiting family and friends to assist for events. When Arlie and Jan retired in 2000, they sold the ranch and moved to Sturgis where they enjoyed friends old and new for card games, meals and outings. Jan had many an adventure vicariously via the hundreds of books she read — she credited her school teacher mother for her love of reading. She scrapbooked family pictures and prepared family genealogy binders for children and relatives. After Thanksgiving in 2013, Jan relocated to Colorado and lived with Tim and Shirley. Family gatherings and outings continued to be the joy of her life. Her steadfast faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord is the most important legacy she leaves for all who knew her.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Peck; by her parents, and one brother, O.B. Mitchell. She is survived by one sister, Donna Burdine; by her four children and their spouses; by seven grandchildren, Benjamin Kohn, Kyle Kirby, James Kohn (Kally Salazar), Shannon Kirby (Justin McWilliams), Rachel Kohn (Todd Glasgow), Nathan Peck (Haley Alexander), and Nicholas Peck; as well as nieces and nephews. Kirbys’ family friend, Arturo Curiel, has become like a grandson to Janice and joins the family in mourning her loss.
A celebration of life honoring Janice will be held on Sept. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Slim Buttes Lutheran Church near Reva, S.D., with Pastor Henry Mohagen officiating. Any memorial funds will be donated to the Slim Buttes Lutheran Church.
