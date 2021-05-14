Janet Joan McMichael passed away May 8, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark. She was the loving wife of Dan R. McMichael for 59 years until his death in 2012. She is survived and cherished by her four children: Maury Hill, Kimberly Ellis, Cody McMichael, and Ty McMichael; 11 devoted grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Janet was born July 5, 1933, in Lodgepole, Neb. Primarily focusing on her family, she was also a co-property manager in Spearfish.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at funeralmation.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.