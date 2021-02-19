Janet Doreen (Schulze) Schaub

Janet, of Belle Fourche, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, at home with family.
Born in Newcastle, Wyo., July 7, 1936, to Edwin Emmit Schulze and Dorris May Cool. She was blessed with 4 sisters. Janet was raised in Newcastle and as a teenager moved to Belle Fourche.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a baby brother.
Janet was strong in faith and family. She married Lawrence Schaub on Feb. 3, 1956, and just celebrated 65 years of marriage. Together they grew an amazing family. She had six children with two boys and four girls. All children married and grew families of their own. Janet was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
There will be a public service Saturday Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. Services will be held at the Black Hills Gospel Assembly Church 19020 Gospel Ln, Belle Fourche, S.D.
